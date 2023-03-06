PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Kiwanis Club is sponsoring a child car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 at the Palmyra Fire Station.
Buckling up is the single most effective way adults can protect themselves and passengers in a crash. It is extremely important to make sure all children riding in a car are properly secured before every trip.
“Kiwanis is dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time,” said Palmyra Kiwanis President Stacey Nicholas. “Local clubs are tasked with looking for ways to positively impact the lives of children in their communities. This car seat safety check is one way our club fulfills that mission.”
Considering the many kinds of vehicles and safety seat models on the market, it’s easy to understand why installing and using car seats properly is complicated. When you go to a car seat check, a trained technician will work with you to teach you the best way to install and correctly use your child safety seat.
Certified technicians will conduct the safety checks.
For each car seat checked during the event, the family will receive one opportunity to win a $100 gift card to County Market.
If possible, please bring the child that rides in the car seat to be checked.
Palmyra Kiwanis meet each Thursday at noon at the Palmyra Nutrition Center. Guests and potential members are always welcome.
