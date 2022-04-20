JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed April 24-30 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Missouri, which coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Missouri’s annual observation, hosted by the Missouri Department of Public Safety Office for Victims of Crime, includes displays, information and representatives of victim service organizations. The ceremony begins at noon Thursday, April 28, on the south steps of the Capitol.
“Missouri crime victims and victim advocates have won new rights within the criminal justice system because of their strength and determination to make the criminal justice system more supportive of victims of crime,” Parson said. “In Missouri, we’re working to further advance our support for crime victims and communities by directing millions of dollars in additional funding to support victim service agencies, law enforcement and prosecutors, and programs that deter crime in economically distressed areas. We will continue to stand up for victims and seek new solutions to combat and prevent crime.”
The Department of Public Safety administers the Missouri Crime Victims’ Compensation Program and grant programs that provide millions of dollars to support crime victim advocates, domestic violence shelters, and to investigate cyber criminals who target children. The department has also taken on three additional grant programs in the last year:
- $1.8 million in grants was awarded in September 2021 through the Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes Grant for hiring additional staff and other expenditures to investigate, prosecute and detect crimes against children.
- $500,000 in grants was awarded in November 2021 to nonprofit agencies to help deter crime in economically distressed areas of Missouri.
- $2.6 million in grants was awarded in April 2022 through a Victims of Crime Grant to support domestic violence service agencies, child advocacy centers, law enforcement and other service providers.
“Our entire Department of Public Safety team is committed to supporting crime victims, agencies that assist victims, and working to help reduce crime in Missouri,” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “We regularly find inspiration for our work in the resilience and determination of crime victims and survivors we work with as they carry on in their fight for justice in their case.”
This year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week theme is “Rights, access, equity, for all victims.” The theme emphasizes the importance of helping crime survivors find justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.
