HANNIBAL, Mo. — It is the time of year when the list of capital projects to be undertaken in the next fiscal year is being finalized in the city of Hannibal.
During a recent spring meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, outlined some of the capital projects for which money has been earmarked in fiscal year 2023, which will begin on July 1.
“I have a general list,” Dorian said in March. “It is not the sexiest or most fun list we have ever had.”
Among the most expensive capital investments that the parks department will make in the next fiscal year will be the approximately $200,000 it will spend for a dredge, which will be used to prevent silt from building up in the city’s riverfront marina.
“We have to get that,” Dorian said regarding the dredge.
Around $75,000 has been set aside for improvements in Riverview Park. Of that amount $50,000 will be used to pay for another round of road paving. The remaining money will be used to create a new entrance into the historic park from Palmyra Road.
According to Dorian, this is not the first time that the park’s entrance has been designated for change.
“’When I started at the parks department 14 years ago that was on the capital list and for some reason we didn’t do it then,” he said.
Changes at the city’s water filter plant, which is located inside the park, has made altering the entrance important.
“It (park entrance) was not designed to have full semi loads of chemicals being brought in to the board of public works,” Dorian said.. “It is going to have to be changed, but there are a lot of utilities there as well.”
One capital project which will not be undertaken during the next year in Riverview Park involves a trail that was washed out several years ago.
“The question was can you put a foot bridge in there? The problem is you have to pin it to something and you have an unstable, sheer cliff there,” Dorian said. “Over the next six months we need to more actively look at that and see if that is something we want to pursue.”
One engineer estimated it would cost around $400,000 to safely install a foot bridge in that area, Dorian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.