TAYLOR, Mo. — A Canton woman suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 7:25 a.m., Oct. 7, on the eastbound ramp from U.S. 61 to U.S. 24 at Taylor.
Involved in the crash was a 2019 Jeep Latitude driven by 47-year-old Shanda M. Smith of Canton.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Smith, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Marion County ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
