QUINCY, Ill. — The O’Donnell Cookson Life Celebration Home invite everyone to an Open House at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. All are welcome to tour the historic building at 1435 State St. and see the recent renovations.
Immediately afterward, the first annual Candlelight Memorial Service will take place. The holiday season is often a difficult time for those who have lost a family member or friend. To honor those lost and to help make the holidays a little easier, the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home will host an annual Candlelight Memorial Service. This special service will be held at 4 p.m. at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
Pastor Kory Hollensteiner from The Crossing will co-officiate the Candlelight Service with the Rev. Steve Disseler. Special music will be provided by the Quincy Holiday Singers. Holiday cookies and treats will be served after the ceremony. This Candlelight Memorial Service is free and open to everyone — not just families served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.
The O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home has been serving regional families for over 100 years, and is proud to be a Life Celebration Home. More information is available by calling the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home at 217-222-3662 or visiting www.odonnellcookson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.