PALMYRA, Mo. — One of the few local races on Marion County ballots Nov. 3, features two men who know a lot about local roads, seeking the position of Marion County Western District Commissioner.
Incumbent Steve Begley, a Republican is completing his first term on the county commission. Bill Goellner, a Democrat, is the challenger now running for the third election cycle. Both men point to years working on the Marion County Highway Department among their qualifications.
Begley spent 39 years with the highway department. Goellner is still working there after 33 years.
Begley confirms that knowing about roads and bridges is a big part of a commissioner’s job. He said replacement of the Taylor Bridge was one of the commission’s major accomplishments in the past year.
“I took a bit of flak on that, because some people thought the new bridge helped only a few people. I looked at it as a local safety issue. There were people who had to move farm equipment on U.S. 61/U.S. 24 and that intersection is dangerous anyway,” Begley said.
Based on the number of drivers who could have faced dangerous conditions, Begley said the bridge replacement has protected far more than the farmers.
Goellner wants to see bridge replacements continue as funds are available. He knows from experience that the county never has enough revenue to cover all of its needs.
“We’ve got rural gravel on a majority of our roads. I think we do a very good job of maintaining those and we need to do our regular work on bridges,” Goellner said.
Beyond roads, Goellner wants to be a champion for the local economy.
“Economic development is definitely needed. I want to promote Marion County for new business and industry,” Goellner said.
In order to promote the county, Goellner said he’ll reach out to city and state leaders.
“I’m not a politician. I believe an elected official should be there for the people and listen to the people. I would make it a habit of stepping back and getting community input on what they want for the county,” Goellner said.
Begley said the main job of the commission is to direct tax money, but he’s had lots of more general requests for advice as well.
“I have some people call me up and ask about what chemical they should use to get rid of weeds or brush. I do my best to get the information for them. I try to be a public servant,” Begley said.
Back in the 1980s, Begley’s father-in-law was on the Marion County Commission. Back then they called them County Court Judges. Begley said that’s appropriate because a lot of people come before the commission seeking “judgment calls” on boundary disputes or how to manage disagreements.
Both candidates describe themselves as people persons who want to serve Marion County and foster improvements.
Name: Steve Begley
Residence: Palmyra
Age: 65
Occupation: Completing first term on Marion County Commission. Farming. Worked 39 years Marion County Highway Department.
Spouse: Karen
Party: Republican
Outside interests: Lifelong member Zion Lutheran Church Palmyra and board of deacons for 20 years. Teaches Sunday School classes for high school students and does volunteer work for 4-H.
Name: Bill Goellner
Residence: Palmyra
Age: 57
Occupation: Marion County Highway Department 33 years.
Spouse: Nancy
Party: Democrat
Outside interests: Fabius Community House board member and treasurer, member Marion County Democratic Central Committee, Member of First Christian Church.