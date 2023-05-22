QUINCY, Ill. — Cancer survivors and their loved ones from across the Tri-States are -invited to Blessing Hospital for a party on Friday, June 2.
The Blessing Cancer Center team will host a National Cancer Survivors Day 2023 celebration from 1-3 p.m. in the parking lot at 11th and College Streets in Quincy.
Each cancer survivor attending will receive a Cancer Survivors Day t-shirt they can tie dye at the event. Additional t-shirts will be available for purchase. Along with snacks, refreshments and renewing old friendships and making new ones, the event will feature a trunk party and photo opportunity.
“There are more than 18 million reasons to celebrate,” said Robert Johnson, MD, board-certified radiation oncologist and Blessing Cancer Center Medical Director. “The number of children and adults living with a history of cancer in the United States exceeded a record 18 million in January 2022. More people than ever before are living longer and fuller lives after a cancer diagnosis. Providers, survivors and their loved ones will gather on June 2 at Blessing to celebrate this exceptional success in medical care and the determination of survivors.”
There is no cost to attend Cancer Survivors Day 2023 at Blessing Hospital. Cancer survivors and their loved ones from across the region — no matter where they were treated — are invited to attend.
