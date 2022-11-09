PERRY, Mo. — Due to the impending weather forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake will be dewatering all full-service campsites for Indian Creek and Ray Behrens Campgrounds starting Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. The forecast predicts freezing temperatures through November 21, 2022, when the campgrounds close for season.
Restroom/shower house facilities will still be available until the campgrounds close on Monday, Nov. 21. Indian Creek Campground and Ray Behrens Campground dump stations will still be serviceable, as well as the water access near the campground entrances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.