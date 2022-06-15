QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club and The Salvation Army will partner to offer the Ken Bigelow Kid’s Day at Camp Saukenauk for a free afternoon of summer fun.
The kids’ day will take place for youth from 5 to 12 years old. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16. A refundable $5 deposit is due by July 8.
“We look forward to this fun day at Camp Saukenauk every year,” said Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon. “We want to provide all children in our community with an opportunity to make fun summer memories.”
Activities include swimming, row boating, fishing, hiking, snacks, drinks and a cookout. Transportation from The Kroc Center will be provided. Participants are asked to be at The Kroc Center by 9 a.m. for departure.
More information is available by emailing Abby Rumple at abigail.rumple@usc.salvationarmy.org.
