California man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning burglary, arson at Taylor convenience store

TAYLOR, Mo. — A California man faces burglary and arson charges stemming from an incident reported at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in Taylor.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office investigated an arson and burglary at the Sunoco gas station, 8460 Highway 24 in Taylor. During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Shawn R. Stankewitz, of California.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued an arrest warrant for Stankewitz for second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, with a $100,000 cash only bond. Stankewitz is currently incarcerated in Illinois, awaiting extradition to Marion County Jail.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Missouri State Fire Marshall's Service, the Palmyra Fire Department and the Grundy County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office.
