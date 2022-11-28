CANTON, Mo. — The Culver-Stockton College Office of Financial Aid will host two FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) filing nights to assist students and families financially preparing to attend college during the 2023-2024 academic year. The filing nights will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Herrick Room 207 at Culver-Stockton College.
Students and community members are invited to receive FAFSA assistance, regardless of which institution they or their students plan to attend. C-SC Financial Aid staff members will be conducting drop-in sessions to assist with filing the 2023-24 FAFSA. Any student planning to attend college must submit a FAFSA when requesting financial assistance and is therefore encouraged to attend a financial aid night.
