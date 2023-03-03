C-SC criminal justice students honor fallen heroes at annual event

Criminal justice students are participating in the sixth annual Fallen Officer Project, which honors law enforcement officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. The project includes a memorial walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College criminal justice students are honoring fallen heroes for the sixth consecutive year with their Fallen Officer Project, culminating with a memorial walk Saturday, April 1.

The memorial walk will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the Mabee Center Gymnasium. Participants can walk while paying tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. The cost to participate is $25 in-person or $30 virtually. Registration for both can be completed online at https://p2p.onecause.com/fallenofficerproject2023

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.