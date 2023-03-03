C-SC criminal justice students honor fallen heroes at annual event

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College criminal justice students are honoring fallen heroes for the sixth consecutive year with their Fallen Officer Project, culminating with a memorial walk Saturday, April 1.
The memorial walk will take place from 9-11 a.m. in the Mabee Center Gymnasium. Participants can walk while paying tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty. The cost to participate is $25 in-person or $30 virtually. Registration for both can be completed online at https://p2p.onecause.com/fallenofficerproject2023
The walk is a culmination of the 12-week course titled “In the Line of Duty”, which teaches students historical, emotional and interpersonal skills to understand further the commitment first responders make when taking an oath as a professional. Senior Lecturer Seth McBride teaches the course, and he said the objective is to recognize the fallen heroes who have made the utmost sacrifice.
“The content covered in this course, and the conversations that take place throughout the 12-week semester, will push students outside of their comfort zone,” McBride said. “We are asking college students to create connections with someone who has tragically lost a loved one. These difficult conversations and the relationships that result from it will prepare the minds of our students for the trajectory of their career.”
Any money raised or donations received during the walk will benefit two organizations: Supporting Heroes Inc. and Who’s House Our House (WHOH) organizations. Supporting Heroes Inc. is focused on serving family members of fallen first responders to create relationships amid tragedy, and WHOH promotes community policing initiatives with inner-city youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.