HANNIBAL — Downtown Hannibal reflected the theme of Mark Twain's famous book, "Roughing It" as the annual Twain on Main greeted visitors with a wide array of ways to enjoy a weekend in the Wild West.
Vendors filled Main Street and adjacent routes to display their wares including artwork, crafts, jewelry, treats, toys, indoor and outdoor décor, literature, pottery and other slices of Americana. At the corner of Broadway and Main Street, Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie delighted visitors of all ages.
Professor Farquar performed a magic trick he said involved a psychic connection. He correctly named the card Sadie Mefford had guessed out of an entire deck of cards — a seven of spades. She was thoroughly amazed with the demonstration and enjoyed the atmosphere of the event.
"I feel like it's neat. I like all the little setups they have," she said, noting she enjoyed all the arts and crafts on display.
Mefford, of Quincy, Ill., enjoyed the show with Dawson Miller, who accompanied her from California. He said he thought the event was the Steampunk Festival at first. He noted it wasn't quite the same as the Wild West Days in California, but he enjoyed the theme evident throughout downtown.
"It's interesting to see different state's takes on everything," Miller said.
Mefford was excited to be a part of the fun.
"It gives people something to do and look forward to," she said.
Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie performed an old-time medicine show filled with humor, tricks, games and lots of audience participation for dozens of guests sitting on nearby haybales.
Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie were thrilled to return for their sixth or seventh time to perform at Twain on Main.
"This is the best street fair we have ever done. We're so surprised that people come back to see us, and we've made a lot of friends here," he said.
Joan Maney, who created various works of art for "Because I Can Arts," was happy to be a part of the festival for her first time. She arrived from Danvers, Ill., and looked forward to making the festival an annual tradition.
"It's been beautiful weather; there's been a steady line of people coming through. It's been a fun show. You can't ask for more than sunshine and no rain and lots of people. There's a lot of very talented artists here," she said, noting the diverse offerings of art crafted from wood, textiles and other mediums.
Maney felt Hannibal offered the ideal location for an event like Twain on Main, and she loved the overall vibe with many vendors dressed up in Western attire.
"The area is so pretty," she said. "There's a lot of history here."
The Cowboy College's OK Corral offered a great deal of fun activities for youth, including inflatable calves to ride and lasso, along with a target and homemade steer for honing archery skills with suction cup-tipped arrows.
Spurling Hendrix and his friend, Elliott Smith, both 11, enjoyed the chance to shoot arrows together and enjoy the Wild West atmosphere. This was Spurling's sixth or seventh time coming to the festival, and Elliott was visiting for the first time. Their favorite experience so far was getting to take part in Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie's show.
Elliott especially liked the chance to twirl the wooden sticks Polecat Annie performs tricks with.
"That was really fun," he said.
Spurling agreed that the show was his favorite highlight. His mother, Amber, said they enjoyed the performance for about 30 minutes.
Amber brought the boys from Belle, Mo. to share in their yearly tradition of coming to Twain on Main and staying at Mark Twain Lake.
"We love Hannibal," she said, noting that she teaches high school English, and she brings a student group to the area each year after they read "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn."
Hendrix explained "Mark Twain's my thing." On a Hannibal-themed Facebook page, she found a tattoo featuring his likeness. She told some her students on the last day of school she planned to get the tattoo.
"We love coming up here every year. I love it," Hendrix said. "I teach the group of students that are going to go either straight to the workforce or to a trade school. So, whenever they get to come up and make literature come to life, it's really enjoyable for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.