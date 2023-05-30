HANNIBAL — Downtown Hannibal reflected the theme of Mark Twain's famous book, "Roughing It" as the annual Twain on Main greeted visitors with a wide array of ways to enjoy a weekend in the Wild West.

Vendors filled Main Street and adjacent routes to display their wares including artwork, crafts, jewelry, treats, toys, indoor and outdoor décor, literature, pottery and other slices of Americana. At the corner of Broadway and Main Street, Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie delighted visitors of all ages.

