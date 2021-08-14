HANNIBAL — It has been over a month since the last baseball game was played in the summer of 2021 at Clemens Field in Hannibal. That does not mean the historic ball yard has been mothballed until next year.
“There are more upgrades we are going to do in the off-season to prepare for next season,” said Aron Lee, Hannibal’s assistant director of central services — parks, during the July meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
According to Lee, because of all the activity there were few opportunities to perform special projects at the ballpark this summer.
“We had a great season down there,” he said. “The American Legion was there for a full slate of games. I would say 40-plus (American Legion) games were played down there this season which brought in a lot of people. A couple of other organizations ran tournaments.
“It was just nice to see the facility full again and kids playing. We are looking forward to another year.”
One of the projects that is high on the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department’s to do list is the conversion of what had been the Clemens Field clubhouse into an indoor hitting/pitching facility.
“Right now we are just getting more updated quotes that way we can move forward with the actual purchase of items such as the lighting, electrical, HVAC and the materials that will be needed such as nets for batting cages, pitching machines and things like that,” Lee said.
Meetings have been scheduled with local baseball and softball coaches and clinic instructors regarding the planned facility.
“We are trying to get everyone’s opinion on how this is going to lay out,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, last month. “It is going to be very popular once we get it done.”
Lee can attest to the need for additional baseball and softball practice space in Hannibal.
“I have already had people contact me a month ago (in June) trying to reserve space in the armory this winter. Every year it is earlier and earlier because they know space is limited,” he said. “Having that (indoor facility) is going to be a huge plus for us.”
The parks department hopes to have the pitching/hitting facility ready to use some time early next year.
“It is going to be a lot of work,” Lee said. “We hope to have it ready by the first of the year in January, but that is tentative right now.”