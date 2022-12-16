HANNIBAL — The James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal and the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home of Quincy have announced they will match every $20 bill donated to The Salvation Army's kettles in Hannibal (up to $1,000) and Quincy (up to $1,500) on Tuesday, Dec. 20, respectively.
"We are thankful that James O'Donnell Funeral Home and O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home have offered to match $20 bills donated on December 20," stated Development Director Matt Schmidt. “This is a great opportunity for people in both communities to double their donations by simply dropping a $20 bill in any red kettle on December 20.”
