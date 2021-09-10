HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services is sponsoring the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Afterhours event from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Orchard, 2200 Palmyra Rd.
Area businesses are invited to come and share in the activities.
“This is a relaxing gathering where community members can enjoy some appetizers, get something to drink, and enjoy the music of Seth Wade,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass Community Services.
Music for the open house-style event will be provided by Seth Wade. Appetizers and drinks will also be available.
“Douglass has enjoyed the support of many community businesses during its first 50 years. This event gives us an opportunity to thank the community for its support,” said Chief development Officer Stacey Nicholas.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.