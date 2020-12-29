HANNIBAL — Small businesses that have suffered financial harm due to COVID-19 will soon have a chance to access parts of the $2.3 trillion federal coronavirus relief package, according to Brittany Weldy, an entrepreneurship specialist with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council.
"As new guidance and legislation unfolds, I'll be offering opportunities to attend several webinars with our district Small Business Association lending specialist to learn more about the updates to the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans Program," Weldy said in an email. "Until then, I advise all businesses that plan to apply for the PPP or any other financial assistance to have their 2019 and 2020 quarterly financials in order. This will help streamline the application and forgiveness process for these programs."
Weldy shared with local business owners some relief funding insights made available on Alignable, a small businesses networking site.
The new COVID relief package, signed into law Sunday by President Donald Trump, allows a second PPP loan of up to $2 million to businesses with no more than 300 employees, which can demonstrate a loss of 25 percent of gross receipts in any quarter during 2020 when compared to the same quarter in 2019 and has used the full amount of its first PPP before the second loan was disbursed.
“Small business owners have done their part to keep people safe during the pandemic. We need to do our part to ensure they have the support they need to stay afloat, keep their employees on the payroll, and come back stronger than ever," U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said in a release about the relief package.
No loan can be greater than $2 million.
An effort is being made this time to get money to businesses that were missed the last time.
Small business grants will be available that can be used to cover expenses such as payroll costs, rent, utilities and personal protective equipment.
According to the new legislation certain small business assistance is not taxable as income.