HANNIBAL — Following a violent protest in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, many cities stepped up security measures to avoid a repeat. In Hannibal it was business as usual for the Hannibal Police Department during Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States.
Police Chief Lyndell Davis, speaking on Wednesday morning, said no increased security measures were planned in Hannibal at that time.
"Security measures are decided as needed," he said, adding that security efforts could include county, state or federal personnel as necessary.
Despite the fact that Hannibal features both a federal building and a county courthouse, Davis dismissed the suggestion that they could make Hannibal an inviting target for protesters.
"Hannibal is no more of a target than any other small town," he said. "This does not mean an impulsive act could not occur or a lone wolf operator with unknown motivation could decide to take a negative action."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly issued a warning of the potential for additional violence leading up to Wednesday's inauguration. While Davis said no such warning had been issued for Hannibal by the FBI, he added that information had been provided the city by state and federal agencies. The Hannibal police chief indicated he could not discuss the details of those notifications.
Stepped up security was evident at Hannibal City Hall during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. A total of three officers were present during the meeting. Davis also was in attendance.
"Typically a uniformed officer is assigned (to be present at city council meetings). The mayor requested a few days prior that officer presence be increased for the Tuesday council meeting out of an abundance of caution," said Davis, adding that HPD had received no credible information that protesters would be present.
Hannibal City Hall security has been a topic of discussion during closed session in each of the past two city council meetings.
"An increased awareness for the security of city buildings, personnel and public who might be present has been a concern for some time and will be for the foreseeable future," Davis said. "Taking reasonable steps to increase security and overall safety from time to time is prudent. Having officers present or implementing more permanent security measures serves as a deterrent and in the event something was to occur hopefully you are better prepared to weather the event."