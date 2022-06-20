BOWLING GREEN — The new roundabout is taking shape at Business 61/Missouri 161/Court Street in Bowling Green.
This week, the contractor will be doing several concrete pours to begin connecting to the other roads.
“Drainage pipes will be installed underneath the roads, so overnight Wednesday, the contractor will be cutting through existing road in preparation for installation of drainage pipes the following evening, and traffic will be managed with a flagger,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner.
Thursday night, around midnight, Business Route 61 will close on the east side of Court Street for a few hours while pipes are installed and backfilled.
“Depending on weather and materials, we are hopeful Missouri 161 will reopen in a few weeks,” Kroner added.
MODOT reports issues with drivers not following work zone signs and illegally creating their own detours on private property. Motorists are reminded that the state detour is U.S. 61 to Route Z to MO 161. A modified detour for emergency services has been determined and agreed to by all involved.
More information is available by visiting https://www.modot.org/roundabout-bowling-green.
