Bus Safety Week aims to keep children safe

The third full week of October is National School Bus Safety Week. Hannibal Public Schools shares several safety tips for students and parents to keep everyone safe this school year.

HANNIBAL — Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is designed to promote school bus safety. This week, Hannibal Public Schools is joining school districts throughout the country to observe School Bus Safety Week.

School bus transportation plays a critical role in the education of our students and is the direct link between a neighborhood and a classroom. More than 25 million children ride the yellow school bus every day, and National School Bus Safety Week serves as a reminder for students, parents, teachers, and the community to keep school bus safety in the forefront.

