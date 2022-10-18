Bus Safety Week aims to keep children safe

HANNIBAL — Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is designed to promote school bus safety. This week, Hannibal Public Schools is joining school districts throughout the country to observe School Bus Safety Week.
School bus transportation plays a critical role in the education of our students and is the direct link between a neighborhood and a classroom. More than 25 million children ride the yellow school bus every day, and National School Bus Safety Week serves as a reminder for students, parents, teachers, and the community to keep school bus safety in the forefront.
Here are some tips from the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) to keep our children safe at the bus stop. More information can be found at NAPT.org.
Getting ready for school
- Have your children put everything they carry in a backpack or school bag so that they won’t drop things along the way.
- Make sure children leave home on time so they can arrive at the bus stop before it is due, ideally at least five minutes early. Running after or in front of a bus is dangerous.
Walking to the bus stop
- Practice good pedestrian behavior: walk on the sidewalk, and if there is no sidewalk stay out of the street. If you must walk in the street, walk single file, face traffic and stay as close to the edge of the road as you can.
- Stop and look left, right and then left again if you must cross the street. Do the same thing at driveways and alleys. Exaggerate your head turns and narrate your actions so your child knows you are looking left, right and left.
At the bus stop
- Have children wait in a location where the driver can see them while driving down the street. Try to avoid waiting in a house or car.
- Do not let children play in the street. Playing with balls or other toys that could roll into the street is also dangerous.
Getting on and off the bus
- Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus.
- If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be dropped off, not across the street. Children can be so excited to see you after school that they dash across the street and forget the safety rules.
