HANNIBAL — Brynn Burton, Hannibal High School graduating senior, has been awarded the Dr. Wyeth and Mary Ann Hamlin Memorial Scholarship.

Brynn has demonstrated academic excellent ranking third in her class with a 4.43 GPA, as well as receiving honors while being involved in numerous activities. She has been active in Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Pre-Medical Professionals Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact Club, and Rho Kappa (social studies honor society).

