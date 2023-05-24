HANNIBAL — Brynn Burton, Hannibal High School graduating senior, has been awarded the Dr. Wyeth and Mary Ann Hamlin Memorial Scholarship.
Brynn has demonstrated academic excellent ranking third in her class with a 4.43 GPA, as well as receiving honors while being involved in numerous activities. She has been active in Key Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Pre-Medical Professionals Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact Club, and Rho Kappa (social studies honor society).
Along with her school academics, Brynn has become a Certified nurse’s assistant, CPR certified, and Red Cross lifeguard certified. She has also donated numerous hours to the community with the Salvation Army, YMCA food distribution, American Red Cross blood drives, Monroe City nursing home and served as a recycling volunteer. Brynn has also played on the varsity tennis team, volleyball team and served as co-captain of the HHS dance team.
This scholarship was established as a tribute to Dr. and Mrs. Wyeth Hamlin’s enthusiasm for education as well as their dedication to their medical careers. Brynn will continue her education at the University of Missouri as she will study for a career in nursing.
