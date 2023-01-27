JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Renayjah Burton, of Hannibal, was recently named to the dean's list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City for the fall 2022 semester.
The Lincoln University Dean's List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
