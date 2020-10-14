HANNIBAL — Burn bans were issued by Hannibal Fire Chief Mike Benjamin and Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District Chief Mike Dobson on Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds.
Benjamin said the ban will remain in effect until further notice within city limits.
Dobson had previously encouraged the public to be cautious when starting an outdoor fire during the dry conditions being experienced in Northeast Missouri.
"If you must burn, be aware of conditions such as wind and humidity," Dobson said. "Make sure that you have a source of water ready should it get out of hand. Do not leave the fire unattended."
Communicating burning plans is important, Dobson said.
"Call your local county dispatch center non-emergency number to give dispatch the location of where you will be burning and call them when the fire is out," he said, adding that the number for residents in Marion, Ralls and Lewis counties is 573-221-1244.
Dobson's fire tips followed an announcement Tuesday by Tim Bean, Missouri's state fire marshal, encouraging people to avoid outside burning during the drought conditions that exist throughout a portion of the state.
Bean said the dry conditions, combined with low humidity, gusty winds and warm temperatures, could cause a small outdoor fire to get out of control and spread rapidly.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, several Missouri counties in the northwest corner of the state, and along and south of I-44 are experiencing drought conditions. As of the last report issued on Oct. 8 no Northeast Missouri counties were experiencing a drought.