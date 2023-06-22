HANNIBAL — The City of Hannibal is implementing a burn ban effective immediately and until further notice.
Citing excessively dry conditions and lack of rain in the forecast, along with continued high temperatures, have led to the decision to implement the ban. The Hannibal Fire Department said it will continue to evaluate conditions to determine when to lift the ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.