Burleson is NECAC energy assistance counselor

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Marcy Burleson of Louisiana has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an Energy Assistance Counselor.
Burleson will process applications to determine utility assistance eligibility and work with utility companies and clients. She is a 1986 graduate of Louisiana High School and an Army veteran with administrative experience.
