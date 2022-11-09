Burleson is NECAC energy assistance counselor

Marcy Burleson has been hired by the North East Community Corporation (NECAC) as an energy assistance counselor.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Marcy Burleson of Louisiana has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an Energy Assistance Counselor.

Burleson will process applications to determine utility assistance eligibility and work with utility companies and clients. She is a 1986 graduate of Louisiana High School and an Army veteran with administrative experience.

