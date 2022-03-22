HANNIBAL — Employees of Douglass Community Services will display blue pinwheels of hope in recognition of April being National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The public is invited to join the ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 1 at 711 Grand Ave.
This month and throughout the year, Douglass Community Services encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Northeast Missouri a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, communities can help prevent child abuse and neglect by making meaningful connections with children, youth and families in our communities.
“April is an important month for CASA to promote this awareness. We encourage members of the public to join us for this ceremony and to gain more information on CASA. It is a vital program in the prevention of child abuse and neglect,” said Douglass’ Chief Operating Officer Aron Lee.
Persons wanting to volunteer with the CASA program and support youth in the foster care system should contact Becky Morrell at 573-221-3892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.