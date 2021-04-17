HANNIBAL — Employees of Douglass Community Services will display blue pinwheels of hope in recognition of April being National Child Abuse Awareness Month at noon Monday, April 12. The public is invited to join the ceremony at 711 Grand Ave. in Hannibal.
This month and throughout the year, DCS encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Northeast Missouri a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, communities can help prevent child abuse and neglect by making meaningful connections with children, youth and families in local communities.
“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children and strengthening families,” said Jared Moore, director of Youth Services. “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”
People wanting to volunteer with the CASA program and support youth in the foster care system should contact Becky Morrell at 573-221-3892.
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.