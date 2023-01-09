HANNIBAL — The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is proud to partner with Hannibal Regional Healthcare Systems in supporting the Buddy Pack program thanks to a donation of $2,500.
The donation will benefit students in Adair, Shelby, Schuyler, Macon and Linn counties. Buddy Packs are pre-packaged bags with a variety of food each week — with items like easy-to-make meals, cereal and peanut butter. Buddy Packs provide food to 7,500 children each week during the academic year. The Food Bank’s focus is to reach as many students as possible and generous partnerships like Hannibal Regional helps the organization accomplish that mission.
