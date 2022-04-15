HANNIBAL — Staying safe behind the wheel is critical during a season with numerous road projects and an increase in motorists.
Paula Gough, Northeast District Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, explained how several different types of work are taking place throughout the district and across the state. Work zone signs are currently being set up for larger projects. She said safety begins with motorists being alert and watching for signs, driving at a safe speed and remembering the “Buckle Up, Phone Down” motto.
Gough said the MoDOT Traveler Information Map is the best source of information for road closures and impacts. Safety remains a top concern, following the awareness raised during Work Zone Safety Week from April 11-15.
“Paying attention and having your eyes on the road is the most critical thing that you can be doing while you’re driving, both for your safety and for the safety of the people working on the roadway,” Gough said, noting the importance of slowing down and moving over.
Work zone signs serve as important alerts to motorists about nearby work. This season, maintenance crew members will perform work such as pothole repairs, mowing, and bridge flushing to remove salt and other winter materials from bridge decks to extend their service lives.
As traffic levels increase during this time of year, Gough said MoDOT and partners in communities continue to promote the “Buckle Up, Phone Down” initiative for safety and eliminating distractions. In 2021, fatalities on Missouri highways and crashes in work zones reached record levels.
Truck/trailer-mounted attenuators are high-visibility devices designed to minimize the chance of injury in a work zone in the event of a crash. But crash levels involving impacts with TMAs have risen sharply, from 33 incidents in 2019 to 61 in 2021.
Fatalities continue to rise on Missouri highways as well. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 881 lives were lost in traffic crashes in 2019, and 1,007 lives were lost in 2021.
About two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt and 41 percent of fatal crashes during last year involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Reports also found — despite distracted driving remaining underreported — about 2,200 crashes involved a driver using a cell phone.
MoDOT signs will soon remind motorists to be alert for large, slow-moving agricultural equipment as planting season approaches. Gough emphasized how staying alert and focusing safety affects everyone.
“The most important thing as people head out — whether it’s in their daily business or personal or family activities — is to really buckle up and put their phones down,” Gough said, noting the increases in fatalities from crashes. “One of the most important things you can do is to slow down and buckle up that seat belt.”
Motorists can speak to a customer service specialist 24 hours a day about road conditions and to report information such as a pothole in need of repair. The toll-free phone number is 1-888-275-6636.
The MoDOT Traveler Information Map is available by visiting www.modot.org or using the mobile application.
