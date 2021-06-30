HANNIBAL — Each day at Bubble Pop Designs is a family affair, with loved ones chipping in ideas, making custom creations and performing other tasks at the recently opened store on 623 Broadway.
Owner Kelsey Ryan was receiving some assistance Tuesday from her daughter, Addie, 10, and son, Asher, 7. Addie helps with bleaching for tie dye and custom color t-shirts, and Asher assists with stocking the shelves. Their older brother, Averick, 12, was fishing that day, but he lends often lends a hand as well. Addie and Asher pick glitter colors, and Addie makes bracelets to sell along with the other custom items like tumblers, t-shirts, pens, coffee mugs and badge reels.
“Everybody gets to help,” Ryan said.
She said her husband, Rob, works with several colleagues at Fed Ex who have bought shirts and hats she created. Ryan’s creative venture began when her husband bought her a Silhouette cutting machine as a birthday gift in 2018. At first, she used it to make stickers for her planner.
Soon, she began putting names on t-shirts, cups and other items “and it just kind of grew from there.” She began making various artisan soaps due to her discovery of a coconut allergy. All of the soaps are palm oil and coconut oil free.
Ryan mixes the ingredients by hand, then she adds fragrance and color. Once they set up for about 24 hours, she cuts them into little bars. They cure for six to eight weeks. Ryan said the recipe has to be just right, so the proportion of lye to fats forms a gentle soap.
She held up a tumbler with dragon scales that were applied by hand, one by one. It took four hours to complete, and Ryan and her daughter agreed making the creations is a fun process. In the back room, Ryan’s 10-foot-long motorized wooden turner can hold 12 cups. Several of the tumblers take multiple steps, with epoxy, glitter and paint carefully applied at various stages. Addie helped mix epoxy, and she and her mom used paint and glitter to add color to the slowly spinning tumblers — one looked just like a shotgun shell, one sported a unicorn burst pattern, and another took on a patriotic red, white and blue color scheme.
T-shirts and blankets are stacked up in another room, and they can be individually bleached or tie dyed, with any design, photo or document applied. So far, most orders have been online, but Ryan is thrilled to be a part of Broadway and the downtown business community.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s been a lot of work, but I really do love it.”
Ryan said the history behind the store, which was once as grocery store owned by Max and Lena Sonis at 623 Broadway. According to Ryan, the landlord told her the building was “supposedly haunted”. And she and her children said they have witnessed mischief and seen things to support the claim.
“We’ve got several of them. A few weeks ago, I was working on cups, and my tumblers are in the back,” Ryan said. “How I have my tumblers, they’re on a wall and the door is behind me. I got done, and I saw a man in a blue suit walk past the doorway.”
So far, they’ve had a couple paranormal investigations, and they’ve run into the man who built the structure, Addie said Max and Lena Sonis are downstairs, and Ryan said there is a little boy who likes to play with Asher’s toy trucks and move a rocking horse upstairs.
“We wouldn’t have it any other way,” Ryan said. “They really don’t bother us, and we don’t bother them. They get curious once in a while. That’s about it, sometimes they’ll play a joke.”
For Tuesday, Ryan was preparing for six new tumblers for orders. Soon, they will stock Gagoti Healing products, using Asian and Native American medical practices and natural ingredients. And along the way, Ryan is eager to see how a new idea from one of her family members could pan out
“We’ll try it most of the time,” she said.
More information about Bubble Pop Designs is available by calling 795-1171 or stopping by 623 Broadway.