Brushstrokes of history

HANNIBAL — Anthony Billups was thrilled to be back in Hannibal for Memorial Day weekend, soaking in the Twain on Main festival as he created murals dedicated to Admiral Robert Coontz and Bill Lear.
Billups grew up in Marceline, and he has fond memories of visiting Hannibal. Last summer, he created a series of murals dedicated to influential people who hailed from Hannibal. Billups began his newest historical depictions on Friday evening, projecting his artwork onto the brick walls near the Hannibal History Museum.
On Saturday, Billups added color and reinforced the lines he made on the brick surfaces. He painstakingly adds color along the way, giving each mural a time-worn appearance with words that appear emblazoned on aged parchment.
Billups is preparing to teach the Art of Business as an adjunct professor at Nashville’s Belmont University this summer, teaching students how to make a living through art.
The artistic process has been a welcome creative outlet for Billups. His craft is a way to bring a new connection to history, along with providing effective therapy. He temporarily lost his eyesight after a car wreck, and the road to recovery led him back to artwork and music.
Each piece of artwork he created since then was a symbol of “perseverance or overcoming.” Only one of the 21 receptors in his brain was in harmony after the accident. That receptor was connected to his left hand he uses to paint each mural.
Each scene tells the story of historic figures and the impact they made in the world. At each step of the process, local residents and visitors stopped to gaze at the unique collection of artwork.
Billups said there were about a half-dozen people observing the murals when he arrived in Hannibal over the weekend, reading the historical accounts and interacting with each chapter of history.
“It kind of gives you a different avenue for people to see your stuff and appreciate it,” he said. “It’s cool.”
The new murals include portraits of Coontz and Lear coupled with descriptions that look to be inscribed on aged parchment. Billups finds inspiration in the stories of Hannibal natives like star baseball player Jake Beckley and Marie Ruoff Bynum, the first woman in the U.S. to exercise her right to vote.
With Music City Murals, Billups has crafted a variety of unique murals in Nashville, his hometown of Marceline and Hannibal. His creations in Nashville led to a request for the series of murals downtown, each depicting an inspiring account of the impact made by a Hannibal native.
He loved the chance to contribute to Hannibal’s rich history with his latest artwork. He was commissioned to paint a mural honoring Frankie Pierce for the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. After Billups created the mural dedicated to the civil rights leader and educator from Nashville, he painted the homage to Hannibal’s own Bynum.
As the words and image took shape for the mural dedicated to Coontz, Billups noted that teamwork is crucial to the process. He explained that “somebody saved me” by pointing out that Coontz’ birthdate was 1864. He noted it can be easy to overlook certain details amid the artistic process.
Twain on Main served as an ideal setting for Billups’ latest murals to take shape.
“For me, it’s awesome. I’ve always been such a big fan of the history of this place,” he said, pointing out how the festivities made him feel young again. ‘It’s super-cool. I’ve never been here during the Twain on Main festival. I’ve always heard about it.”
Billups recalled field trips to Hannibal and visiting Mark Twain Cave from his youth. He loved the chance to return to America’s Hometown, dining at Cassano’s, Finn’s and Java Jive and staying at an historic bed and breakfast.
The creative visit reflected the friendliness Billups witnesses every time he comes to the Midwest. Mark Twain’s literature inspired Billups during his youth, and he cherishes the opportunity to share the stories of influential people who come from the region.
Billups loves seeing each mural come together in the unique aspects of a public space.
Billups enjoys each opportunity to “embrace the journey” with each mural and song he writes. Sometimes he makes a mark that doesn’t go as planned, while others turn out wonderfully. He keeps adding to each work of art until the moment of completion arrives.
Billups estimated he was closing in on creating his 200th mural. Each one represents a special experience for him, and he looks forward to the road ahead with enthusiasm.
“Every piece is a journey. I have a plan. With the wall, with the elements, with the wind, you never really know until you start doing it. You just keep plugging away, he said, noting how every work of art reflects learning along the way. “Michaelangelo said, ‘never stop learning’. I feel like it probably was the same way when Mark Twain was writing a book.”
