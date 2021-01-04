HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews closed Mo. 168 between Route JJ and County Road 404/410 in Marion County for brush removal beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
Crews are removing brush that fell during the ice storm over the holiday weekend. Motorists have been asked to use alternate routes.
Crews will close the road each day of the week beginning at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, and will reopen the road at about 4 p.m. each day.
Updates on all road conditions and road work are available by viewing the traveler map at modot.org or calling MoDOT's customer service center at 1-888-275-6636.