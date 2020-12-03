HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform brush cutting operations on various routes in Ralls County.
Ralls County Route T — The road will be closed from Centenary Road to two miles south of Centenary Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Ralls County Route O — The road will be closed from Ridgeview Drive to Dow Trail between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
Winter road conditions, maps and information about local projects are available by visiting www.modot.org. Motorists can also sign up for e-updates.