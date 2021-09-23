HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform brush cutting operations Monday, Sept. 27 to Wednesday, Sept, 29, on Missouri Route 168 in Marion County. The road will be closed from County Road 404 to Route JJ between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).