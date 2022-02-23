Brumbaugh joins DCS Foundation

HANNIBAL — Wendy Brumbaugh, of Bethel, Mo., has been appointed to the Douglass Community Services Foundation.
The Douglass Foundation strengthens the mission of Douglass Community Services through community giving that supports strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
“I feel strongly about giving back to my community and to the organizations that support and give back to the community. I know that Douglass is one of those organizations, having served on the Douglass board several years ago,” Brumbaugh said. “Serving on the Douglass Foundation allows me the opportunity to become involved with communities outside the county where I live and work.”
Brumbaugh is also president of the Historic Bethel Germon Colony and supports the Bethel Food Pantry.
“As we are moving forward with our long-term foundational work for Douglass, we welcome community members that have a passion for the people that we are building a future for,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO at Douglass. “We welcome Wendy and her desire to help local communities.”
In addition to raising funds to support the long-term mission of Douglass, the Foundation also sponsors scholarships in the Hannibal and Palmyra school districts to assist non-traditional students with furthering their post-high school goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.