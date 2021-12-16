Brotherhood of Bikers makes Christmas brighter for families on both sides of the river

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Recently, members of Brotherhood of Bikers provided support in Pike County, Ill. and Pike County, Mo., buying gifts for the remaining tags on the Salvation Army Angel Tree at the Bowling Green Walmart and sponsoring several families at the Pittsfield, Ill. Walmart.
Brotherhood of Bikers, Pike Counties, is a growing nonprofit group which began in Pike County, Ill. and includes members in Missouri. The members are engaged in community outreach projects throughout the year, including construction of wheelchair ramps, donations of meat bundles, outreach for area veterans and donations to a St. Louis children’s hospital. Penny Dixon, Pike County service coordinator at North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), said the group’s gifts, along with individual donations and a donation of $2,500 from Poage Ford, will ensure 74 children in Pike County receive Christmas gifts this year.
Dixon is marking her first month in her new position. She attested to how much of a difference the Angel Tree makes for families in need.
“We’ve had people who have come in, and they have absolutely no way to get Christmas for their kids,” she said. “So, this will be the only Christmas, as far as presents, that the kids will have.”
Dixon stressed the Angel Tree program and the Salvation Army red kettle campaign make a direct impact in Pike County. She said money raised by the Salvation Army during the Christmas campaign provides funding NECAC can use to help clients with needs for services like transportation or medicine. And she pointed out how NECAC staff will work with Angel Tree clients to identify programs which could assist them in the future.
“Just what I’ve noticed from the very beginning, there is a lot more need there than what the average person, I think, realizes in Pike County,” she said, noting several clients have come in facing situations of homelessness.
Dixon said the outpouring of generosity has been constant during the Angel Tree campaign, and each gift goes toward children from babies to 17-year-olds in Pike County. The tags for the Angel Tree were already flying off the branches, with each one denoting if the gift is for a boy or girl and the recipient’s age. Last Friday, she put more tags on the tree, and about six tags remained.
By the next day, she received a call from Walmart employees that members Brotherhood of Bikers members were at the store, prepared to buy gifts for all children on the remaining tags. Since there weren’t any tags when they arrived, they found another way to bring some Christmas cheer.
“They watched the front door, and they took friends who looked like they needed help or whatever, and each family went shopping with a biker,” Dixon said.
When she returned with the six final tags for the Angel Tree, the group’s members purchased gifts for those children, too. After their visit to the Pittsfield, Ill. Walmart to adopt seven families and purchase gifts for each family member, the group arrived in Bowling Green.
“We have members of our club over in Missouri, so we decided we would do something in Pike County, Mo. as well,” current President Jim Heatherly said.
The Brotherhood of Bikers club is self-funded, and they give all of the money they raise through raffles and other fundraisers back to the communities on both sides of the Mississippi River, Heatherly said. President-elect Robert White said they are a relatively new club, but they are growing and including more events in Missouri and Illinois.
Heatherly said about 13 or 14 families walked in and got the opportunity to shop with a club member in Bowling Green. Dixon brought back the list with the remaining Angel Tree tags, and club members purchased gifts for each child. The club was able to provide about $4,000 worth of gifts, assisting about 22 families in Missouri.
“We love doing it. It’s an honor for us,” he said.
White agreed the event was a big success.
“It turned out great. We were glad to be a part of it,” he said. “We’ve done it now, I believe, four years, and it just keeps growing. And we hope it still just keeps going.”
White said he enjoys the chance to join fellow members in community outreach in Illinois and Missouri. Recently, they conducted an Elderly Ride, choosing a nursing home in Missouri or Illinois to provide funds for needed items. In 2020, they got a new lift chair and shower chair for Eastside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsfield, Ill. He expressed his happiness to provide assistance for the hardships people have faced in recent months.
“Especially with what’s going on in society today, COVID hit everybody, and we were just glad to be able to help,” he said.
More information about the Brotherhood of Bikers is available by visiting the Brotherhood of Bikers of Summerhill, Ill. public Facebook page, and messages can be sent to the group. More information about NECAC services in Pike County is available by calling the Pike County Service Center at 573-324-2207.
