Brother and sister enjoy success, teamwork showing cattle

PALMYRA, Mo. — Knee surgery didn't stand a chance of slowing down Reed Miller's drive in showing cattle at the 2022 Marion County Fair — his sister, Natalie, was there every step of the way as they showed two heifers and four steers in this year's beef show.
For Natalie, 10, this was her second year showing cattle. Reed, 12, has been a part of the show for five years. While Reed was recovering from surgery for about three weeks, Natalie broke his calves, fed them and walked with them in preparation for the show.
Along the way to the fair and the big show, there were heartbreaking moments, lots of hard work and several encouraging milestones. And when the announcements were made, the brother and sister team received great news.
Reed and Natalie each won in their classes with the heifers they showed. Reed placed second in one class with one heifer. He was also pleased to finish second-to-last with one heifer, because he and Natalie weren't sure if it was going to make it due to health concerns.
They also were proud to announce they had received accolades for Champion Rate of Gain and Reserve Champion Rate of Gain. Along the way, there were many encouraging steps to achieving those milestones.
Reed said seeing the progress of the calf was his favorite aspect of preparing for the show. Getting to the moment when the calf didn't want to run away after they put the halter on so he could lead it around represented a big step.
At first, they're scared, but with time and patience, the calf shows its affection by "rubbing on you and licking on you".
Natalie said the progress of her bottle calf was especially encouraging, because it had a traumatic experience after its mother died.
'She was really crazy. You couldn't pet her unless she was in the pen," Natalie said.
With care and patience, Natalie was able to bottle feed her, raising her and successfully bringing her to the show.
They both looked forward to the sale on Saturday.
Reed said some years, the selling prices are quite high, and other years bring lower prices. They were both happy about a rewarding show and a promising sale just ahead.
"We're hoping to do well," Reed said, noting how the Champion Rate of Gain distinction would be a benefit during the sale.
"You'll do well," Natalie said with an encouraging smile. "I feel pretty good about it, just because I won Reserve Champion Rate of Gain, so I feel like that might help."
It's clear there will be many more years rewarding experiences ahead for Reed and Natalie. They had big smiles on their faces as they stood by one of their cattle, with metal signs denoting two of the awards they received hanging above them.
