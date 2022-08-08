Brother and sister enjoy success, teamwork showing cattle

Reed Miller, 12, and Natalie Miller, 10, proudly stand by one of the cattle they showed during the 2022 Marion County Fair. The brother and sister team received accolades this year including Rate of Gain Champion and Rate of Gain Reserve Champion.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

PALMYRA, Mo. — Knee surgery didn't stand a chance of slowing down Reed Miller's drive in showing cattle at the 2022 Marion County Fair — his sister, Natalie, was there every step of the way as they showed two heifers and four steers in this year's beef show.

For Natalie, 10, this was her second year showing cattle. Reed, 12, has been a part of the show for five years. While Reed was recovering from surgery for about three weeks, Natalie broke his calves, fed them and walked with them in preparation for the show.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.