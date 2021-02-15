HANNIBAL — Mark Bross, PE, has been named branch manager of the Klingner and Associates, P.C. Hannibal location.
In addition to supervising Hannibal staff, Bross will be responsible for coordinating office operations, projects, and goals.
Bross, who has been with Klingner for 25 years, also serves as manager of the firm's water/wastewater department. During his time with the firm, Bross has managed multiple large-scale, multimillion-dollar projects throughout Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Most recently, he managed design for the city of Hannibal’s riverfront redevelopment project. Other local projects include design of the new 1.5 MGD water treatment plant for Ralls County PWSD No. 1, Shinn Lane Roundabout, and the city of Palmyra’s storm water master plan, along with many water and wastewater projects in Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois.
“I’m excited to lead our experienced staff in serving Hannibal and the surrounding communities in Northeast Missouri,” Bross said. “As we continue to grow our staff and services in this office, we want to help further the economic growth of our region.”
Bross belongs to the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, Missouri Rural Water Association and American Waterworks Association. He is licensed in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, and he holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Missouri–Rolla.