HANNIBAL — Lisa Brokes began her banking career as a retail banker in 2007 and has been at Royal Banks of Hannibal (formerly Saints Avenue Bank) since 2015.
Brokes supports the Bank’s business development activities in Marion and Ralls Counties. Her focus is on the Bank’s portfolio of privately held businesses and their owner families. Brokes can be contacted at Lisa.Brokes@royalbanksnet.com or 573-629-1904.
“This promotion came about through Lisa’s continued dedication and exemplary work. At Royal Banks, we pride ourselves on providing our employees with the tools and opportunities they need to grow within our organization. Lisa has risen through the ranks at Royal and we are excited to see her continued success within the new role,” said Mitchell Baden, President and CEO of Royal Banks of Missouri.
“Lisa has done an excellent job deepening the Bank’s ties to the community. She and her husband, John, are active in Marion and Ralls Counties. Because of her strong client relationships, she has been instrumental in the Bank’s success. She will play an important role in the Bank’s planned expansion in the Hannibal and Quincy markets,” added Chuck Leuck, senior vice president/president business banking.
To learn more about Royal Banks of Missouri please visit our website- www.royalbanksofmo.com
