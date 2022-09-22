Broadband expansion continues at rapid pace

The pictured sign sits in a field on Marion County Road 473. Area providers like Chariton Valley, Ralls Technologies and Mark Twain Communications have been involved in various projects to increase broadband access throughout northeast Missouri and other parts of the state. Rep. Louis Riggs explained that $250 million in federal matching funds are available to fuel more projects, and legislation and a Department of Economic Development gap analysis are among tools to determine the rural, suburban and urban areas most in need of broadband internet expansion.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Efforts to expand broadband internet access and provide underserved area with the service are moving forward at an encouraging pace around Hannibal and across the Show-Me State, according to Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5).

The Chair of the Special Committee on Broadband and Infrastructure explained how several components have lead to bringing broadband internet access to rural, urban and suburban areas most in need of the service. The process prioritizes regions of the state most in need, and efforts to secure $250 million in matching federal funds — leading to $500 million in accessible money for broadband efforts, are fueling efforts to help Missouri "bridge the digital divide".

