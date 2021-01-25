NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County is leading the way in high-speed internet connectivity in the Show-Me State, and a recent project made possible by CARES Act funds allocated by the Ralls County Commission is financing high-speed connections.
Ralls County Electric Cooperative has been providing broadband access with wireless technology for more than 15 years, running a fiber network with "almost limitless" capability to homes, businesses and community centers since 2010. The resulting expansion is bringing new opportunities for health services, education and working from home during the growing needs brought on by the pandemic.
Lynn Hodges, RCEC CEO and manager, commended Rep. Louis Riggs, who has been a longtime proponent of increasing broadband access throughout the district, the Ralls County Commission, Pike County Commissioner Bill Allen and Center Mayor Dennis McMillen for their work to make the expansion of a fiber network a reality throughout the area.
"We used to think of essential services as water, sewer and telephone. The internet service is now part of that basic, fundamental infrastructure that folks are demanding," Hodges said. "They're responding to their constituents when they fund this, and they did recognize it."
Riggs previously worked with U.S. senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley in November 2019 to establish a competitive grant program, and he was instrumental in a bill signed into law by Gov. Parson in July, ensuring broadband project commitments are fulfilled throughout the state.
Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard, Western District Commissioner John Lake and Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring discussed ways to divide the $1.2 million in CARES Act funds, allocating almost all of the money for public projects with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments handling applications.
Hibbard said the goal from the start was to spend a minimal amount on county government and earmark funds for the taxing agencies in need across the area. Purchases included an ambulance with a UV disinfectant light and an anti-microbial surface and support for the school district.
At first, internet projects weren't an approved expenditure, but Hibbard and fellow commissioners talked about the need for remote learning, teleheath doctor visits and residents working from home throughout the county. They made the change so broadband expansion would be an approved expenditure.
Commissioners accepted bids from area providers, and Hibbard said they were fortunate to rely on RCEC's foundation in expanding their fiber optic network over the years. The Ralls County R-II School District was connected to fiber almost 10 years ago, Hodges said.
"We immediately called Lynn at Ralls County to write up some proposals for different areas that we could do," Hibbard said. "We tried to split it up throughout the county so it wasn't just in one section."
Hodges said the project allowed Ralls Technologies crews to build out the fiber network to neighborhoods outside of their electric service area, including Sunset Hills, Carrs Lane, Rainbow Ridge and Cody Drive south of Hannibal. Hibbard said everyone in that area could purchase a gigabit internet connection, which is "almost unheard of" in a rural area like Ralls County.
"All three of our commissioners, Junior, John and I, are working toward having Ralls County be one of the first rural counties in the state to be 100% fiber optic or high-speed broadband internet," Hibbard said.
Ralls County is one of only three counties in Missouri with Wi-Fi or fiber in more than 90% of the county. As the expansion continues, it brings the ability for local employees and students to work from home.
Hodges noted the fiber network expansion brings access to broadband internet, telephone and TV service to some residents who might not have been able to get those things before. In addition to the neighborhoods closer to Hannibal, Center was identified as an underserved area, with less than half of residents having internet access.
The first phase of the community's expansion was to connect to the Ralls County Library. The new connection allows for a wireless connection for residents to connect to after-hours. Hodges commended Mayor Dennis McMillen for his support, and he said Pike County Commissioner Bill Allen coordinated broadband expansion to the Frankford Elementary School.
In the future, Hodges said the project in Center will grow to include Westview Nursing Home, the Hannibal Clinic and the business district in Center. He stressed the expansion efforts have been the result of teamwork from officials throughout Ralls County and the surrounding area.
As Muehring saw the internet expansion unfold firsthand, he said Hibbard, Lake and his predecessor R.C. Harlow "did a great job to get all of this lined out." His home is in an area which previously didn't receive good phone service through cell towers or internet connectivity.
"Having the internet down there, that was really a blessing as a citizen," Muehring said.
The commissioners are ready to see what the latest COVID relief package could bring for Ralls County, along with other funding options such as funding from the state level.
"We're always on the lookout for grants and other things that will allow us to expand our service," Hibbard said.