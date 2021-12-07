Broadband access grows in Marion and Audrain counties

NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Electric Cooperative is embarking on a new project to bring high-speed broadband access to more Missourians in the region through a $1.3 million grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF).
RCEC Manager/CEO Lynn Hodges said the grant will enable expansion of the existing high-speed fiber network to reach more residents who live north and south of the Mark Twain Lake area. The RDOF selection process is a reverse auction, with certain areas earmarked as lacking in speed and connectivity, such as falling below 25 megabits-per-second download speeds and three megabits-per-second upload speeds. Providers like Ralls Technologies, the broadband internet provider under the umbrella of RCEC, submit bids in the reverse auction for the amount they would need to provide service for each address in a given area.
“Whoever says they can do it with the least amount of support wins the bid, as long as they’re providing that service speed of equal value,” Hodges said.
RCEC received the $1.3 million in funding tied to specific areas mapped out by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Grant provisions stipulate RCEC will be responsible for a buildout to 100% of the addresses in areas along U.S. 24, north of Mark Twain Lake, and areas on Highway 54 south of the Mark Twain Lake. The FCC has included specific addresses in the defined areas, and Hodges said problems can arrive when boundaries might allow service on one side of street, but not 1/4 mile down the road to a nearby gravel road.
“Even if they have a service, and let’s say it’s a substandard service, I’m going to have the ability to build a fiber network out there that will really advance their connection and their service options — because we’ll not only be providing internet, but we’ll also be providing television and phone services, as well,” Hodges said, noting it will be beneficial to expand beyond RCEC’s traditional electrical coverage area.
Hodges expects to have 50% of the affected areas built by 2022, with the remainder slated to be complete by the following year. Hodges will reach out to neighboring cooperatives for assistance to further expedite the process.
Hodges said the RDOF program is focused on bringing fiber internet access to Missouri’s rural residents, as opposed to metropolitan areas.
“That’s really the mainstay of rural electric cooperatives — that truly rural presence,” he said.
Hodges is a member of the Northeast Regional Broadband Steering Committee led by Rep. Louis Riggs. Committee members ensure providers aren’t “building on top of each other” and that funds are used as efficiently as possible. Riggs regularly works with Representatives from other regions and across the aisle to reach the goal of increased internet access for Missourians in rural and metropolitan areas.
“There are a number of programs out there to help fund, and they kind of come in waves. The Steering Committee helps coordinate all of our efforts to secure this funding and apply it into areas where we need it the most,” Hodges said.
Hodges said rural deployment is challenging when there are two to four people living at each mile. The financial incentive isn’t the same as it is in a more densely populated area. He commended Riggs for his tireless efforts to work with fellow state legislators and federal legislators to make sure funding is allocated where it’s most needed.
“Louis has really been a champion in that process,” Hodges said, noting part of his job entails legislative work. “You can’t walk in the Capitol Building in Missouri and start talking about broadband, and Louis’ name doesn’t come up. That just shows his efforts, and his efforts are currently bearing fruit in Northeast Missouri with some of this award dollars.”
Riggs previously worked with U.S. senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley in November 2019 to establish a competitive grant program, and he was instrumental in a bill signed into law by Gov. Parson in July 2020. Parson has pledged $400 million toward broadband expansion, and Riggs previously reported Missouri could receive $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, due to Missouri’s low rank in internet speed and accessibility.
Hodges said forthcoming funding from the infrastructure bill could bring additional programs for expanding broadband access and speed. The speed requirements are expected to increase — to 100 megabit-per-second download speeds and 100 megabit-per-second upload speeds.
Hodges said numerous agencies and stakeholders continue to take a team approach for the most efficient expansion of high-speed internet possible, with the Northeast Regional Broadband Steering Committee conducting monthly meetings. Hodges also expressed his gratitude to Ralls Technologies Chief Operating Officer Bob Winsel for his efforts involving the provider’s latest projects.
“He’s been the driving force behind the efforts to request these funds,” Hodges said.
Ralls County is one of three Missouri counties with more than 90% coverage by fiber or wireless internet. Hodges noted how RCEC has an advantage over other cooperatives with its fiber-to-the-home system when it comes to new fiber build projects.
“These are basically extensions of our current network. Because we have an existing platform that we’re operating on, our ability to expand a proven fiber system is much faster than it would be for someone to ‘recreate the wheel’ out here in rural Missouri,” Hodges said.
