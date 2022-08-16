HANNIBAL — After restoring 163 historic properties, Bob Yapp couldn't fathom the thought of having to tear down a property from the 19th century.
But the structure next door to the historic Robard's Mansion had suffered damage too extensive to be feasibly saved — the outer layer of the three-brick walls was separating after years of water damage and neglect. Yapp estimated the restoration of the house, including the process of taking down three of the building's walls to the foundation, would have totaled about $1 million.
"Once the the decision was made three months ago, I was in a state of shock," he said, noting how he has visited city hall in efforts to save historic structures and even chained himself to bulldozers in the past. "Demo is not my life — resurrecting and restoring endangered properties has been my life."
So the president of Preservation Resources Inc. and the nearby Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation decided to do the next-best thing and revive the location with a single-family home featuring a historic appearance. The home will be built and trimmed with as many reclaimed historic materials as possible.
There were once four or five homes Yapp described as a "Steamboat Gothic Revival" style in the neighborhood, but they have since been demolished. Yapp hopes the finished home will inspire similar projects to come to fruition in the future.
As the old building was taken down, crew members performed what Yapp termed as "deconstruction" — saving everything possible. The new house will use the existing basement and feature a style evocative of what was prevalent in the neighborhood when the building was new.
On Tuesday, Yapp's head apprentice Wyatt Ray looked on as crew members with Roberts Demolition and Roll-Off carefully took the old structure down. Yapp and colleagues made sure to save floor joists, woodwork and other salvageable materials from the building that once served as the Hannibal Christian Church.
During the a window workshop through the Belvedere School, students discovered something almost unheard of in period homes — glass pulleys. The cast and grooved pieces of glass supported the ropes used to raise and lower the windows, instead of the common circular pulleys of the time. Yapp held up one of the rare pieces, which bears a patent date of Nov. 3, 1868.
Yapp explained it is responsible to save and reclaim as much of the materials as possible, stressing the old-growth wood was brought to Hannibal on the Mississippi River in the 1840s. Each piece of timber tells a story, with ink stamps that read "Shaw Lumber".
He described the process as a form of archaeology, as he and two full-time apprentices uncover "all these wonderful artifacts and construction techniques".
Yapp will work with subcontractors during the construction process to use materials throughout the home. Northern white pine sourced from the old building will be used to make new kitchen cabinets.
"That's the exciting part. Once I get over the trauma [of demolishing the old building], I get to concentrate on what the possibilities are — not just for this lot when it's done, but for all the vacant lots in the historic neighborhoods," Yapp said.
He pointed out a "great opportunity to build some authentic-looking infill houses".
The home will be for sale to a family once its finished. So far, plans call for the foundation and framing completed this season, so crews can close it in and add a roof. Interior work and mechanical subcontracting can follow next.
Yapp estimates it will take until at least August of 2023 to complete the project. His employees perform a great deal of the construction, and he commended talented subcontractors who will assist in the endeavor.
Bob and Pat Yapp's home is an example of the painstaking restoration performed by Belvedere School students. The Alfred Lamb Mansion is a brick, five-story antebellum home constructed in 1859. The restored home serves as the location for Pat's Bed and Breakfast and the Belvedere School's various historic preservation classes.
People are already taking notice of the project's direction. Yapp said an architect from Chicago was staying in the Bed and Breakfast and shared his fascination with the work so far.
William and Jennifer Coleman own the historic Robard's Mansion Bed and Breakfast next door to the construction site. William Coleman took off work Monday and Tuesday to observe the demolition phase of the project with his son, Liam, 11.
"I'm excited. I've seen the blueprints, and it looks like it's going to be amazing," Coleman said. "With Bob doing it, I'm sure it will be."
Liam sat on the curb across from the structure, wearing a hard hat and safety glasses. He agreed that the project showed great promise.
"It's cool," he said with a smile.
