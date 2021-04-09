HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be performing bridge maintenance on various locations in Pike County. Please see below for locations and details.
Pike County Northbound U.S. Route 61 — Tuesday, April 13, the road will be reduced to one lane from the Missouri 161 exit ramp to the U.S. 54 exit ramp between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Pike County Southbound U.S. 61 — Wednesday, April 14, the road will be reduced to one lane from the Missouri 161 exit ramp to the U.S. 54 exit ramp between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
More information is available by contacting MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
All work zones can be found online at modot.org under the traveler map. Spring showers have arrived, and MoDOT reminds motorists if their wipers are on, their headlights should be on; it's the law in Missouri.
Motorists can subscribe to MoDOT's e-update service and receive emails when road conditions could affect travel, and get text alerts on road closures. Follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.