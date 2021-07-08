HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform bridge maintenance on Route C in Marion County through Thursday, July 15.
The route will be reduced to one lane from one-half mile before the bridge over Lick Creek to one-half mile past the bridge from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an 11-foot width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone or use alternate routes. More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).