HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform bridge maintenance Oct. 13 to 14 on northbound U.S. 61 in Marion County on the South Fabius River bridge.
The road will be reduced to one lane beginning 1 mile before the bridge and extending to one-quarter mile past the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There will be a width restriction of 12 feet in place while the work is completed.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone. The work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. MoDOT reminds motorists as they approach a work zone to buckle up and put the phone down for their own safety and the safety of highway workers.
All work zones are online at modot.org, and the latest news about roadwork in the area is available by signing up for e-updates.