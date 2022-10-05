BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Steel City Contractors, LLC of Campbell, Ohio, began a bridge painting project the week of Monday, Oct. 3 in Pike County, on U.S. 54 over Business 61 near Bowling Green.

Work will be performed during the daytime hours. Traffic on U.S. 54 and Business 61 will be unrestricted during bridge painting operations. Minor temporary intermittent lane closures on Business 61 can be expected during the installation and dismantling of containment equipment, which will remain in place underneath the bridge during the project.

