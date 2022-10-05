BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Steel City Contractors, LLC of Campbell, Ohio, began a bridge painting project the week of Monday, Oct. 3 in Pike County, on U.S. 54 over Business 61 near Bowling Green.
Work will be performed during the daytime hours. Traffic on U.S. 54 and Business 61 will be unrestricted during bridge painting operations. Minor temporary intermittent lane closures on Business 61 can be expected during the installation and dismantling of containment equipment, which will remain in place underneath the bridge during the project.
"The protective coating applied to the substructure of the bridges will help prolong the life expectancy of the structure," explained Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner.
All work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by mid-December. This work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
The $845,250 contract was awarded earlier this year and includes bridge painting projects at the following locations:
- U.S. 61 (Northbound) in Ralls County on the bridge over Salt River, just south of Route O, near New London
- Route A in Marion County on the bridge over the S. Fabius River
- Route A in Ralls County on the bridge over Salt River near New London
- Route H in Ralls County on the bridge over Salt River near Spalding
- U.S. Route 24 in Monroe County on the bridge over Middle Fork Salt River near Paris
