SPALDING, Mo. — During the next few weeks, Steel City Contractors LLC of Campbell, Ohio, will be working on a bridge painting project on Route H in Ralls County over Salt River near Spalding.
Work will be performed during daytime hours. Traffic on Route H will be restricted to one lane with a 12’ width restriction in place and flaggers used for traffic control.
This work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. The contract was awarded earlier this year in the amount of $845,250 and includes several bridge painting projects:
- U.S. 54 over U.S. 61, near Bowling Green, Mo. in Pike County (in progress).
- U.S. 24 in Monroe County on the bridge over Middle Fork Salt River near Paris, Mo. (in progress).
The following projects will be completed in the Spring of 2023:
- U.S. 61 northbound in Ralls County on the bridge over Salt River, just south of Route O, near New London, Mo.
- Route A in Marion County on the bridge over the S. Fabius River
- Route A in Ralls County on the bridge over Salt River near New London
