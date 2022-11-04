SPALDING, Mo. — During the next few weeks, Steel City Contractors LLC of Campbell, Ohio, will be working on a bridge painting project on Route H in Ralls County over Salt River near Spalding.

Work will be performed during daytime hours. Traffic on Route H will be restricted to one lane with a 12’ width restriction in place and flaggers used for traffic control.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.