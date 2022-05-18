HANNIBAL — The Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor are set to begin work on two bridge maintenance projects beginning Tuesday, May 24 on Missouri Route 107 in Monroe County.
Work will include seal coating the bridge decks on the structures over South Fork Salt River, located 0.6 mile south of Rte. U near Florida, and North Fork Salt River, located 0.5 mile north of Rte. U near Florida. Work is scheduled to be completed in early June.
“Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day between the two bridges where crews are actively working with a 12-foot width restriction in place. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized to direct traffic through the work zone.” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Jeff Kroner.
In preparation for Memorial Day weekend, crews plan to be off the roadway on Friday, May 27, with operations picking back up no earlier than Tuesday, May 31.
“For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, we would like to remind drivers to be attentive in work zones and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions,” Kroner said.
The $154,821 contract was awarded to Missouri Petroleum Products Company, LLC. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.org/northeast or calling 1888-275-6636.
