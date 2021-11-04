HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal will formally dedicate its new Veterans Memorial on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6. While the memorial has been completed the brick walkway leading to it remains a work in progress, and could remain so for some time.
The pathway will feature special bricks which bear the name of veterans. According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, for each of the approximately 380 bricks that carry a name there are supposed to be a pair of blank bricks on either side of it. The problem is the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department lacks a sufficient number of blank bricks to carry out that design.
“The blank bricks are on backorder,” said Dorian during the October meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “It has been six weeks since the order was placed. We were told it would be three to four weeks. They have since told us they have no idea. There is a national brick shortage and they can’t even give an estimate on when they might be in.”
Rather than leave the walkway unfinished a temporary alternative option was designed.”The
(parks department) guys have come up with a hybrid system that actually looks pretty good,” said Dorian.
“Where the blank bricks will be they have put treated lumber planks,” said Aron Lee, formerly of the HPRD, during the most recent park board meeting. “The boardwalk, which is what I am calling it, is just for temporary purposes.”
“Once the blanks come in we will pop them (wooden planks) and put it how we were going to do it originally,” Dorian said.
According to Dorian, there is room for approximately an additional 1,000 bricks for veterans.
“We expect to sell more (bricks), and we actually have been selling more lately. Once it (Veterans Memorial) is unveiled I expect that (will boost sales),” he said.
The Veterans Memorial project has been paid for in part by the sale of the personalized bricks, which cost $125 apiece.
Saturday’s dedication program will be at 2 p.m. at the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park, where the approach to the old Mark Twain Memorial Bridge was once located.
